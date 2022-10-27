Fall Creek man charged with child sex crimes reaches plea agreement

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man charged with child sex crimes reaches a plea agreement.

Court records show the charges filed against now 27-year-old Austin Thoren include two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, two counts of child enticement and two counts of causing mental harm to a child.

Oct. 26, 2022 court records show an agreement is made. Thoren pleads no contest to counts one and two. Anything else is dismissed and read in.

The criminal complaint states two victims told law enforcement that they used to go to an in-home daycare that was run by Thoren’s mom. A victim told officials the incidents happened between 2012 and 2014 when she was eight or nine years old. When law enforcement interviewed Thoren, he admitted to having sexual contact with the victims.

Thoren is due back in court Feb. 6, 2023.

