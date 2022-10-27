It could cost more to heat up the home as wholesale natural gas prices are at a 15 year high

A thermostat at the Xcel Energy building in Eau Claire
A thermostat at the Xcel Energy building in Eau Claire
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may need to pile on the layers this upcoming winter season, because it may cost you more to heat up your home.

Xcel Energy spokesperson Chris Oullette says it’s because of the 15 year high in natural gas costs.

“Due to the wholesale cost of natural gas at this time, we anticipate our customers are gonna be paying about 23 percent more than they did last year,” said Oullette.

She says that could have customers seeing a potential total of $200 increase on their energy bills between November and March.

And while we live in Wisconsin, Oullette says weather patterns in other parts of the U.S. could contribute to the rise in demand for natural gas.

“We’re seeing more weather related things that are happening in the winter time in other parts of the country that don’t normally need the natural gas,” said Oullette.

Natural gas and electric go hand-in-hand says the CEO of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative Monica Obrycki.

“We have natural gas plants that produce energy that we buy from,” said Obrycki. “We’re relying more on natural gas, which is more volatile... It could impact wholesale power costs.”

Both Obrycki and Ouellett say there are ways you can cut back on energy use.

“You can turn that thermostat down a few degrees and wear a sweatshirt,” said Ouellett. “It’s also a really great idea to get those furnaces inspected, make sure they’re running at top efficiency... take a look around your house, you’d be amazed at the number of things that are plugged in that you’re not using.”

“A little can go a long way,” said Obrycki.

It can be difficult for some to roll back on gas use, so there’s help.

“If any of these customers are seeing their bills go up because of their usage. And it’s getting to the point where it’s getting really difficult to pay, we really encourage you to call us. We can help you, set up a payment plan, there are state agencies that help with those costs,” said Oullette.

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative also offers payment plans to help customers pay their bills.

As a reminder, the state of Wisconsin has a moratorium in place that prevents the shutting off of utilities between November 1st and April 15th.

