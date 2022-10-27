Kahl pleads guilty in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 has pleaded guilty Thursday morning to first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries a mandatory minimum life sentence in prison if convicted.

Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 in the death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.

As part of the deal that led to Thursday’s plea, the homicide charge was amended to remove one of the three modifiers against him. The revised charge drops the use of a dangerous weapon modifer, but keeps the repeater and party to a crime ones.

Kahl’s lawyer explaining how they got to this plea deal: last week after meetings and “soul searching” from David. He let go of a secret he had been keeping for 14 years. @nbc15_madison — Elizabeth Wadas TV (@ElizabethWadas) October 27, 2022

In March, a jury trial for Kahl was scheduled to begin in January of 2023.

In the criminal complaint, detectives say Kahl, who lived about a mile from Zimmermann’s apartment on the 500 block of Doty Street, was panhandling for money on April 2, 2008. They said he made a loop, approaching four different people over the course of 50 minutes.

The complaint states that as Kahl walked down Wilson Street, Bedford Street, and finally Doty Street, asking people for $40. Police say the timeline puts him at Zimmermann’s apartment at the time of her murder.

Detectives say they brought him in for questioning that day and allege he told them he asked people for money to buy crack. The complaint states he admitted to being high that day. Detectives also noticed he had small cuts on his hand. A few days later, police say Kahl told them he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia a few years prior and was off his medications.

In 2018, analysts matched Kahl’s DNA with evidence from Zimmermann’s shirt. Police announced his arrest in early 2020 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. Kahl’s attorney argued in December of 2020 that the evidence in the case was circumstantial.

