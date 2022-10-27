Onederful giveaway donates $10,000 back to community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley automotive group is giving back.

One Automotive donated a total of $10,000 towards three organizations. The group says they created the Onederful Giving Committee to give $10,000 back to the community every quarter. The three organizations honored this quarter are the Eau Claire Area School District for the Homeless Program, the Helpful Hearts Foundation, and Bob’s House for Dogs.

A representative for One Automotive says the money donated is about making a direct impact in the community.

“So the School District had an ask for a gap where students were not able to support through their family or funding. They have a need where they could not afford driver’s education. So it’s about $400 a student. It’s not provided in the District anymore. And so this was a way that we could help support some students that wouldn’t have been able to get it any other way,” Erin Pankratz, HR Director with One Automotive, said.

The organizations chosen for the Onederful giveaway are decided on by a committee of employees at One Automotive who vote on what needs they see in the community.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.