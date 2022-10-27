Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding Huber walk away

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a Rusk County Huber walk away.

According to a media release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Kevin Ramsey was released Thursday around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment in Ladysmith. Jail staff contacted the medical facility and confirmed Ramsey did not show up for the scheduled appointment. Ramsey was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. The media release notes as a special feature that Ramsey only has one arm.

It is not known who Ramsey may be with or where he was going, according to the media release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information as to Ramsey’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.

