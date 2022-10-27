Ski Sprites host “The Bloody Chocolate Factory” haunted house fundraiser

The annual haunted house raised money for the Altoona Ski Sprites
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those who have a sweet tooth, the Altoona Ski Sprites are hosting its annual haunted house fundraiser.

This year’s theme is a twist on Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

With scares sure to make you scream, the 16-room “Bloody Chocolate Factory” is offering spooky fun.

Willy, Charlie, and of course Oompa-Loompas will be roaming around to catch you by surprise and get your adrenaline pumping.

The money raised will go toward supporting the Ski Sprite team.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we have that keeps us out in the water doing our shows all summer, pays for our equipment, our boars, the gas, everything that we need to put on a good show for the community,” Ski Sprite Angie Engstrom said.

The Bloody Chocolate Factory will be open for its last weekend on October, 27th, 28th, and 29th from 7 pm to 11 pm on Dewy Street in Eau Claire.

Tickets are $13 or $12 with a non-perishable donation to Feed My People. You can also buy tickets at Eau Claire and Altoona Kwik Trips for $11.

For more information, click here.

