UW-Madison announces Charlie Berens as winter commencement speaker

“Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker...
“Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker Wednesday afternoon.(Coronado PAC)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker Wednesday afternoon.

Berens, a UW-Madison alum, is a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a popular podcast host and the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute.”

Berens earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in journalism and geography in 2009. The “keep ‘er movin’” comedian was chosen to be the commencement speaker by the senior class officers in consultation with the Chancellor’s Office.

“Charlie Berens is a Wisconsin cultural ambassador for all corners of the state,” senior class president Liam McLean said. “It is fitting to have him speak to our winter commencement graduates as his reach and our university grow in scope and status.”

Berens grew up in suburban Milwaukee and has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, MTV News and other outlets. His social platforms have over 6.5 million followers, on which he coined phrases like “geez Louise” and “UFF DA”.

“As someone new to Wisconsin, I’ve learned a lot from Charlie, like the importance of getting the buttered rye bread with the Friday night fish fry and of watching out for deer on the roads,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said. “He’s a great comedian, but much more — an entrepreneur, a business owner, a skilled interviewer, a proud Badger. I’m delighted he will be offering his wisdom to our graduates.”

Berens started hosting weekly comedic online news shows for “Manitowoc Minute” in 2017. He now creates Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos for his social media platforms. He has traveled the country on three sold out stand-up comedy tours. “The Midwest Survival Guide” instantly became a New York Times bestseller when Berens released it in November 2021.

“Hey Badgers, I want to thank you so much for inviting me to be your commencement speaker at winter commencement on Dec. 18,” Berens says. “I’ll see you there. Until then, keep ‘er movin’.”

The 2022 winter commencement ceremony will be held at the Kohl Center at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of an approximate 23 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized, according to the media...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
The mom and aunt of the 15-year-old girl who died in the Barron County rollover crash shares...
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
The Eau Claire Memorial girls cross country team
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, October 26th
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Tips for Voting this Election Season
Tips for Voting this Election Season
In-person absentee voting has already started in the City of Eau Claire.
With some changes this election, what voters need to know