WAGNER TAILS: Charlie and “B” Kittens

DUNN AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - An inquisitive dog who enjoys a good scratch down. That’s how caretakers at the Trempealeau County Humane Society describe Charlie.

This two to three-year-old arrived at TCHS as a stray eight months ago. Charlie has a good amount of energy, but he’s happy to take a break from sniffing around the yard to get some affection.

A home without cats or small children will set Charlie up for success in his new home. Click HERE for adoption information.

--

This litter of five kittens has a personality for just about anyone. The “B” kittens - Briggs, Bri, Britta, Blair and Beige - range from a little shy to playful to cuddle bug.

Staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society say in addition to being adorable, these kittens are extremely friendly. They did test positive for feline leukemia virus, which means they must either be the only cat in the home or live with other cats with feline leukemia.

DCHS staff members say if you’re looking for a happy-go-lucky kitten, look no further than the “B” kittens. Click HERE for adoption and contact information.

