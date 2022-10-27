WAGNER TAILS: Charlie and “B” Kittens

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - An inquisitive dog who enjoys a good scratch down. That’s how caretakers at the Trempealeau County Humane Society describe Charlie.

This two to three-year-old arrived at TCHS as a stray eight months ago. Charlie has a good amount of energy, but he’s happy to take a break from sniffing around the yard to get some affection.

A home without cats or small children will set Charlie up for success in his new home. Click HERE for adoption information.

--

This litter of five kittens has a personality for just about anyone. The “B” kittens - Briggs, Bri, Britta, Blair and Beige - range from a little shy to playful to cuddle bug.

Staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society say in addition to being adorable, these kittens are extremely friendly. They did test positive for feline leukemia virus, which means they must either be the only cat in the home or live with other cats with feline leukemia.

DCHS staff members say if you’re looking for a happy-go-lucky kitten, look no further than the “B” kittens. Click HERE for adoption and contact information.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
The mom and aunt of the 15-year-old girl who died in the Barron County rollover crash shares...
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Wagner Tails drinkware fundraiser
Wagner Tails fundraisers include drinkware, clothing, bracelets
WAGNER TAILS: Charlie and "B" Kittens
WAGNER TAILS: Fancy, Fawn, Anna, Ace and Bear & Juniper
WAGNER TAILS: Fancy, Fawn, Ace, Anna and Bear & Juniper
WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff
WAGNER TAILS: Jeffy and Will Sniff