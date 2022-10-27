With some changes this election, what voters need to know

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The midterm election is less than two weeks away on Nov. 8. In some communities, voting has already started.

A number of cases have been going through the court system that are impacting how you can vote.

As the next election gets closer, here’s what you need to know before casting your ballot.

This week, in-person absentee voting has returned in the City of Eau Claire. However, some things have not.

“There are no drop boxes in the City of Eau Claire, so they have to drop it off either in-person in the clerk’s office or with the people outside: the election inspectors who are doing in-person absentee voting,” said Nicholas Koerner, the Eau Claire City Clerk.

Koerner said absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the polls on Election Day.

In previous elections, voters could spoil or cancel their ballots if they’d already returned them. This time that might not be an option.

“If a voter would like to spoil their absentee ballot, they should call the Elections Office because there are different scenarios they’ll be able to spoil it if they haven’t returned it yet,” Koerner said. “There are some cases about what will happen if they already returned it.”

Koerner said this uncertainty comes from a legal challenge working its way through the courts.

For those looking to vote this year who may not be registered yet, there is still time.

“I think for this election something that will be very important for people is being registered ahead of the Election Day,” Koerner said. “They can register at the polls on Election Day, but we expect a pretty high turnout, so that means they might be waiting in line to register.”

To register and to vote, you’ll need some form of photo ID.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said it’s ready to help.

“We will help you get your ID,” said Kristina Boardman, the Wisconsin DMV administrator. “Even if you come in the day before the election it is still fine. You can come in the day of the election. We will get you a receipt that is good for voting.”

Boardman said to speed up the process, you can complete your application online and can schedule an appointment to get your ID.

During election week, many DMV offices will offer extended hours to help make sure you’re ready to vote.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Nov. 3.

Nov. 4 is the last day you can register to vote at the city clerk’s office or at the in-person absentee voting drive-thru in Eau Claire.

After that you can only register at the polls on Nov. 8.

