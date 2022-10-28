6 injured in Pittsburgh shooting outside funeral

At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday,...
At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday, police said.(KDKA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – At least six people were injured in a shooting Friday outside a funeral for a man who was killed by gunfire, police said.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said at a news conference that one person was in critical condition and five others were stable. All were being treated at area hospitals, CNN reported.

One of the victims in stable condition was taken to a children’s hospital. Officials did not provide specifics on whether all the victims had gunshot wounds.

No other information was provided on the victims, and police did not identify a suspect or suspects. Investigators said there may have been multiple shooters, and they are looking at surveillance footage from the area.

The Destiny of Faith Church where the shooting occurred is located in the city’s Brighton Heights area. KDKA reported the funeral was for John Hornezes Jr., a 20-year-old who was killed in a shooting in the area Oct. 15.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Lee
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
KEVIN RAMSEY
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding Huber walk away
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

A video shared by Instagram user @feliciaaquilo shows her deaf son, Silas, reacting to the...
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids’ TV show
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Ex-Capitol cop who messaged 1/6 rioter guilty of obstruction
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids' TV show
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Sheriff: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge County