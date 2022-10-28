Annual Trunk or Treat held at Oak Gardens Place

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween is just a few days away, and kids are already celebrating the season.

The annual Trunk or Treat event was held Friday afternoon at Oak Gardens Place Senior Living Center in Altoona.

Trick or treating, spooky treats, and hot cocoa were available to people of all ages right out of the trunks of vehicles. Costumes were recommended, but not required. This year, princesses and characters from the game “Among Us” were popular choices.

Event organizers said it’s important to have kids connecting with seniors at the center.

“Something that I think that’s really important to us is the intergenerational aspect, which is huge for our residents,” Anthony Nichols, Community Relations Manager, said. “The ability to share stories, if you look around, we have the older generation with the younger, we’re sharing the tradition; our residents value the opportunity to be able to do that in the larger community.”

Oak Gardens staff said the decorations in the trunks were made by many of the residents at the Senior Center.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.