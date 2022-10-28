Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged.

20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.

On September 16, 2022, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from Marathon County for a man heading west on Highway 29 who was possibly armed and suicidal. Law enforcement officers spotted the vehicle near County Highway XX and Highway 29.

A chase began near Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd. and lasted until County Highway T, and was stopped due to high speeds. After the chase ended, there was a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 29, west of 90th Street. Law enforcement officers say Myszka’s vehicle was involved in the crash.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says Myszka ran off, jumped a fence and was seen heading into a corn field. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.

Later, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting the suspect to a local hospital.

An initial court appearance for Myszka is set for November 1.

