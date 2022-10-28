Family Support Center hosts open house for domestic violence program

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and community members got a chance to tour one center’s domestic violence program.

The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls hosted the open house. Staff members at the center say the goal is to bring awareness to domestic violence and to help community members learn more about the Family Support Center.

Family Center Support Center Executive Director Geri Segal says it’s more than just an emergency shelter. It’s also a prevention and an education center.

“When people think about domestic violence and services to survivors, they think about crisis support and emergency shelter. And we do all that. However, we also do a lot of ongoing services. We work with people to process trauma. We do a lot of work with youth impacted by domestic violence,” said Segal.

The Family Support Center also provides services for sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse prevention.

