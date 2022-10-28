Fierce Freedom is seeking community donations to continue serving the Chippewa Valley

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An area non-profit is asking the community for help in order to continue offering its services.

Fierce Freedom aims to help educate and prevent human trafficking.

Due to a hard fiscal year, the organization says it still needs $80,000 for its end-of-the-year campaign.

The non-profit will be moving out of its Altoona offices and for the time being it will operate out of Free Space provided by Valley Brook Church in Eau Claire.

Members of Fierce Freedom are hoping they will be able to raise enough money to continue their fight against trafficking.

“The economic downturn, everyone is feeling the great need that’s left in the wake of the economic downturn,” Joyce Orth, donor engagement specialist for Fierce Freedom said. “We have lost some very significant donors, and we’re just not able to continue doing our work without funding from our community.”

Fierce freedom says all donations are welcome but understands not everyone who wants to donate will be able to.

For more information on Fierce Freedom and donations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Lee
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
KEVIN RAMSEY
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding Huber walk away
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man gets his miracle from cadaver kidney
Fierce Freedom
Fierce Freedom - 10/28/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 10/28/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 10/28/2022