Fierce Freedom is seeking community donations to continue serving the Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An area non-profit is asking the community for help in order to continue offering its services.

Fierce Freedom aims to help educate and prevent human trafficking.

Due to a hard fiscal year, the organization says it still needs $80,000 for its end-of-the-year campaign.

The non-profit will be moving out of its Altoona offices and for the time being it will operate out of Free Space provided by Valley Brook Church in Eau Claire.

Members of Fierce Freedom are hoping they will be able to raise enough money to continue their fight against trafficking.

“The economic downturn, everyone is feeling the great need that’s left in the wake of the economic downturn,” Joyce Orth, donor engagement specialist for Fierce Freedom said. “We have lost some very significant donors, and we’re just not able to continue doing our work without funding from our community.”

Fierce freedom says all donations are welcome but understands not everyone who wants to donate will be able to.

