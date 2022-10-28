Firehouse Subs giving free sandwiches to first responders Friday

Eau Claire’s location on Prill Road is participating in the giveaway Friday.
First responders, such as police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations with a valid ID or while wearing a uniform.(Firehouse Subs)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, Oct. 28, first responders in uniform can get a free sandwich as part of Firehouse Subs’ celebration of National First Responders Day.

First responders, such as police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations with a valid ID or while wearing a uniform.

Eau Claire’s location at 5314 Prill Road is one of the locations participating in the promotion. The owners of the Eau Claire location, Jerry and Brenda Hagen, said in a release they are committed to supporting first responders all year round. The company provides a portion of each purchase to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment to first responders. According to Firehouse Subs, the Foundation has granted over $71 million to date, of which $1.2 million has been awarded in Wisconsin.

The free sandwiches are limited to one offer per person, per visit; can’t be combined with any other offer; and must be ordered in person.

