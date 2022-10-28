Firehouse Subs giving free sandwiches to first responders Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, Oct. 28, first responders in uniform can get a free sandwich as part of Firehouse Subs’ celebration of National First Responders Day.

First responders, such as police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations with a valid ID or while wearing a uniform.

Eau Claire’s location at 5314 Prill Road is one of the locations participating in the promotion. The owners of the Eau Claire location, Jerry and Brenda Hagen, said in a release they are committed to supporting first responders all year round. The company provides a portion of each purchase to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment to first responders. According to Firehouse Subs, the Foundation has granted over $71 million to date, of which $1.2 million has been awarded in Wisconsin.

The free sandwiches are limited to one offer per person, per visit; can’t be combined with any other offer; and must be ordered in person.

