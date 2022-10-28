Health professions urge lead testing during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October 23-29 is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and health professionals are raising awareness about lead exposure in homes. Most lead exposure comes from paint traced with lead in older buildings.

“We recommend that if you have a house built before 1978, you have the paint in your home tested,” Tate Zurbuchen, Environmental Health Specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said. “Then, if you have a child, to have the child tested as well.”

Lead exposure can be caused by factors other than paint in buildings.

“So, exposure to lead hazards can occur through lead dust, contaminated water from lead lines that deteriorated. They can be exposed from parents who have hobbies associated with lead,” Zurbuchen said.

Wisconsin DHS Lead and Asbestos Section Manager Elizabeth Truslow-Evans, said if a child is living in a home with lead contamination, they recommend testing children when they are one-year-old, two-years-old and again at some point between three and five-years-old.

“The effects of lead exposure can range from developmental delays all the way up to lifelong behavioral and neurological effects,” Truslow-Evans said. “We know that even low levels of lead in the blood can affect a child or adolescent’s behavior.

Truslow Evans said testing is important because symptoms aren’t always immediately obvious.

“Often, when a child is exposed, and they’re exposed in those very young years between one and three-years-old, we’re not really going to notice any of these symptoms,” Truslow-Evans said. “Those don’t come out until maybe a little later, and that’s why it’s so important to test for lead early so that we can catch exposures early, then we can do something about them.”

During 2020 and 2021, Truslow-Evans said many families skipped their in-person pediatrician appointments and had telemedicine visits instead. She said lead testing dropped significantly during that time, and those tests can help prevent lead poisoning.

Zurbuchen said children up to six-years-old are especially susceptible to lead poisoning, and no levels of lead exposure are safe.

Additional resources about lead poisoning and lead exposure can be found here.

Here are health effects from lead.

Here is a contractor database which can point you to state-certified contracts to assess homes for lead hazards and do lead-safe work on your home.

Here is the Lead-Safe Homes Program that helps fix lead hazards in homes of families enrolled in Medicaid.

