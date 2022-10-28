Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek

No one was hurt in the fire.
A pole shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire near Fall Creek, Wis. on Oct. 28, 2022.
A pole shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire near Fall Creek, Wis. on Oct. 28, 2022.(Fall Creek Area Fire District)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek.

In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning.

The fire happened on Valley Road in the Town of Lincoln just south of Fall Creek. No one was hurt in the fire.

No damage estimate was given for the destroyed building, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fall Creek Area Fire District credited the Augusta Fire Department and Township Fire Department with assistance.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Lee
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
KEVIN RAMSEY
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding Huber walk away
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Trick or treating, spooky treats, and hot cocoa were available to people of all ages Friday...
Annual Trunk or Treat held at Oak Gardens Place
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/28/22)
Spooky Spud Skulls
Spooky Spud Skulls (10/28/22)
A man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area near campus, according to a release.
UWEC Police investigating death near campus