Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek.

In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning.

The fire happened on Valley Road in the Town of Lincoln just south of Fall Creek. No one was hurt in the fire.

No damage estimate was given for the destroyed building, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fall Creek Area Fire District credited the Augusta Fire Department and Township Fire Department with assistance.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.