Police: Child critically injured in road rage shooting; drivers fight in middle of street

Phoenix police are investigating a road rage incident that turned violent at an intersection south of downtown. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A young girl is in critical condition after police say a road rage incident turned violent on Thursday.

Arizona’s Family reports Phoenix police and firefighters responded to an intersection south of the downtown area at about 11 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

According to police, the incident involved a Jeep Wrangler and a black car. The drivers stopped at an intersection and started to fight each other after getting out of their vehicles.

Police said the man driving the black car had a knife and stabbed the driver of the Jeep multiple times before jumping back into his car.

As that man drove away, the Jeep’s driver pulled out a gun and began shooting. One of those bullets ended up hitting an 8-year-old girl who was in the black car.

Authorities said the girl had stable vital signs but was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The alleged shooter was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed.

The driver of the black car suffered minor injuries, and a female passenger was not injured in the incident.

Police said the Jeep driver instigated the situation before the incident escalated.

According to Phoenix police, their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Lee
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
The mom and aunt of the 15-year-old girl who died in the Barron County rollover crash shares...
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Dancer in Weinstein film testifies he sexually assaulted her
Family Support Center hosts open house for Domestic Violence Program
Family Support Center hosts open house for domestic violence program
FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an...
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
8 found dead after house fire in Tulsa area; homicide feared