Search continues for Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/WTTG) - The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a Wausau native reported missing on Oct. 24.

Taylor Hackel, 24, is a Wausau native and UW-La Crosse graduate. NewsChannel 7 interviewed Hackel in 2020. At the time she talked about plans to move to Maryland to help others.

WTTG-TV reports Hackel was last seen Monday on the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in D.C. near the National Basilica and the Catholic University of America campus, and she has not been heard from since.

“There is [no] mention in the report that she is in danger,” MPD communications officer Makhetha Watson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

According to Catholic University, Hackel is not a CAU student, she attends John Paul II Institute – a separate institution whose building is on the same campus. A missing poster for her states that her car is parked at Centro Maria — a religious organization in D.C.

The flyer also says her debit card was last used at an ATM in the country of Georgia.

She is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, white shirt and black pants, according to MPD.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Hackel’s whereabouts to contact MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099.

