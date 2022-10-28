Sheriff: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge County

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along Co. Hwy. E, in the township of Burnett, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It states the driver was heading west on the highway and approaching Co. Hwy. A, about two miles east of Beaver Dam when he tried overtaking the semi on a right-hand curve.

While taking the curve with vehicles coming at him, the 32-year-old Ripon man’s motorcycle went onto the shoulder where it hit the raccoon, the sheriff’s office reported. The motorcycle kept going and into a grassy area where it struck a guy-wire coming off a utility pole.

Emergency responders rushed him to a local hospital before he was flown to a trauma center. The Sheriff’s Office added his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation; however, the Sheriff’s Office already noted that speed, alcohol use, and reckless driving are all suspected to be factors.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Lee
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
KEVIN RAMSEY
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding Huber walk away
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Final installation of a dozen Nalox-Zone boxes on the campus wrapped up in late October.
UW-La Crosse installs Narcan boxes on campus
The 15-year-old allegedly fired several shots before and after deputies arrived.
Sheriff: Teen arrested after long standoff in Monroe County
Michael Purnell (left) and Xavier Thompson (right) are charged with homicide on Oct. 28, 2022...
2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man gets his miracle kidney