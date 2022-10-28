Sheriff: Teen arrested after long standoff in Monroe County

The 15-year-old allegedly fired several shots before and after deputies arrived.
By Nick Viviani and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe County was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home after allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came after deputies arrived, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told around 6 p.m. Thursday about a 15-year-old with a gun and learned the teenager had fired multiple times, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After deputies reached the home, the 15-year-old allegedly fired three more shots, one of which hit a nearby home.

The Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit’s Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical team was called in, and for several hours, tried to convince the teen to surrender, according to the release. After nearly five hours, the tactical team got pepper spray into the home, leading the 15-year-old to surrender.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teen was detained but did not list the possible charges he may face.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office and the tactical and negotiation teams, the Tomah Police Department, Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, and Monroe County Communications Center all assisted in the standoff.

