EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association is sharing a recipe for Spooky Skull Spuds just in time for Halloween.

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs large potatoes Must be large enough for skull-shaped cookie cutter

¼ cup olive oil

6 oz part skim mozzarella cheese shredded

4 oz mini pepperoni

6 oz prepared marinara sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash and dry the potatoes. Slice the potatoes ½-inch thick. They way you slice your potatoes depends on your cookie cutter. The goal is to be able to punch out the potato using the cookie cutter. Once the potatoes are sliced, use the cookie cutter to make the skull shapes. For a standard recipe, you should have 12 skulls. The scraps of the potatoes can be saved for mashed potatoes, potato soup, etc.



Place the skull potatoes in a bowl of ice water to soak for 15-20 minutes. This will remove some of the excess starch. Drain the potatoes and dry with paper towel.



Preheat a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add the olive oil to the pan then place your potato skulls in the hot oil. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until they are golden. Remove potato skulls from the pan and place onto an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet.



Top each skull with 1 tablespoon of cheese. Place the baking sheet under the broiler for 1-2 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Remove the tray from the oven.



Arrange the mini pepperoni on the skulls; 3 pepperoni per skull, 2 for the eyes and 1 for the nose.



Heat marinara sauce and serve it alongside the skulls for dipping.

