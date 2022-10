EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s volleyball sectional semi-final time in the Chippewa Valley. Number 1 seed, Chippewa Falls takes on Hudson and River Falls takes on Marshfield in Division 1. In Division 2, Bloomer takes on Barron. Division 4 action features, McDonell vs Turtle Lake and Plum City/Elmwood vs Monewac-Center.

