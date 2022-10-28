UW-La Crosse installs Narcan boxes on campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has installed boxes containing Narcan at some of the buildings on its campus.

According to a release, the Nalox-Zone boxes have been placed at all 10 residence halls near AEDs and in two other buildings.

The boxes contain Narcan, which is used to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, as well as masks for rescue breathing and instructions for administering the nasal sprays.

“Currently, UWL Police Department officers carry Narcan, but adding these boxes on campus provides another layer of lifesaving measures we have available,” Allen Hill UWL Police Chief, said.

The boxes were provided by the Wisconsin Voices of Recovery. Mac Paszkiewicz, a UW-La Crosse graduate who works for the organization, helped install the boxes. The boxes are provided for use by students, staff, and visitors as needed.

Final installation was completed in late October. Any time a box is opened, Wisconsin Voices of Recovery receives a notification to replenish the boxes within 72 hours. University Police do not get notified when a box is opened.

Hill said the Police Department will work to hold training sessions to help students, staff and others feel better prepared should they ever need to administer Narcan.

UW-Eau Claire announced last month they would also be providing Narcan in an effort to provide resources to prevent potential overdoses. UWEC staff said that two students died at UW-Milwaukee last year due to overdoses and the families of the students pushed the UW System to provide more resources for students regarding drug use.

Additional information about drug use, overdoses and Narcan can be found on the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention website.

