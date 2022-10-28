UWEC Police investigating death near campus

A man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area near campus, according to a release.
A man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area near campus, according to a release.
A man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area near campus, according to a release.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus.

In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus.

The release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and that there is no immediate threat to the community. The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of family.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, including the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Fire Department, and Eau Claire Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Lee
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
KEVIN RAMSEY
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding Huber walk away
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Trick or treating, spooky treats, and hot cocoa were available to people of all ages Friday...
Annual Trunk or Treat held at Oak Gardens Place
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/28/22)
Spooky Spud Skulls
Spooky Spud Skulls (10/28/22)
A pole shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire near Fall Creek, Wis. on Oct. 28, 2022.
Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek