UWEC Police investigating death near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus.

In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus.

The release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and that there is no immediate threat to the community. The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of family.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, including the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Fire Department, and Eau Claire Medical Examiner’s Office.

