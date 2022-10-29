Chippewa Falls Police Department hosts fundraiser for K9 program

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a dog walk and costume contest. The goal of the event was to raise money for the police department’s K9 program.

Event organizers say about 50 people registered. This is the first year they’ve hosted the dog walk and hope to have even more people come out next year.

K9 handler, Stephen McMahon, says he’s grateful for the community’s support.

“We’re really happy with the turnout that the community has shown and the donations that we got from businesses throughout the area. So just really want to say thank you.”

Donations to the K9 program can be made online or at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

