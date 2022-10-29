The Chippewa Valley takes part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with drop-off sites

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday and the Chippewa Valley will have drop off sites for those looking to clean out their medicine cabinets.

“What we do is at this drug take back day is we’ll probably package them, we’ll weigh them, and we’ll submit them to the state patrol,” said Ryan Boie, an investigator with the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

He says he is glad law enforcement is working with the public health community in this effort to dispose of unused drugs.

“It’s been an active effort between law enforcement and the hospital. It’s just something we both see a lot of in our professions,” said Boie.

Chelsie Klatt with Eau Claire City-County Health Department explains why collecting the unused drugs is important for the area.

“We know locally we have an opioid misuse problem in our community, however we know that of the 70 percent people that misused medications or drugs have reported that they started with misusing common medications in the home,” said Klatt.

Melissa Ives with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital adds it is crucial to prevent that.

“Once somebody is hooked on medication, they’re not necessarily going to be picky about where they get it. We have seen a lot of counterfeit medication flooding the streets. And we know that those often contain fentanyl, which is fatal even in smaller amounts,” said Ives.

And Boie says leaving used medications can be bad news.

“These medications are potentially hazardous when in the wrong hands.”

Addiction can find its way to the youngest members of the household.

“We do know that youth have reported on the youth risk survey that they have taken medications from their medicine cabinets or a friend’s or family’s medicine cabinet, that wasn’t prescribed to them,” said Klatt.

And overall, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day can help prevent a number of things.

“It’s a way to help prevent medications from being misused. And resulting in accident overdoses, accidental poisonings, and contaminating the environment,” said Ives.

“Because I think a lot of people sometimes think they’ll dispose of them in the garbage, in the toilet or down the sink. And we don’t want that,” said Boie.

Some of the drop-off sites for Saturday include HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, the Altoona Police Department and Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Boie adds that the Chippewa Falls Police Department has a year-round drop-off box for unused meds.

And he reminds everyone to bring the meds in a plastic bag as opposed in the prescription bottles because they contain sensitive information.

