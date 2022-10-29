Owner of bikini espresso stands prevails in lawsuit against dress code ordinance

EVERETT, Wash. (KIRO) - Jovanna Edge doesn’t hold back when it comes to her frustration with the city council, who she first chose to sue in 2017, over a dress code ordinance.

“The city of Everett has chosen to waste five years, all of the fees for their attorneys, all of the fees for my attorneys, all over putting young women, who have children, out of work,” she said.

Edge owns several espresso stands in Snohomish County that employ dozens of bikini-clad baristas, like Courtney, who declined to provide her last name.

“Police would come through in their cruisers, and they would hand us a piece of paper that had rules, what we were allowed and not allowed to wear, and if it were anything other than that, we’d be charged with lewd conduct,” Courtney said.

The city claimed that the stands had a history of prostitution and exploitation, and that’s what prompted the city ban on bikinis and limited clothing for certain businesses.

“We’re like, ‘This is going to destroy our business.’ So we found an attorney,” Edge said.

The business owner argued gender discrimination, and courts agreed, ruling that the city ordinance violates equal protection clauses.

The judge recently outlined how the ordinance prohibits clothing typically worn by women, making it difficult to imagine how the ordinance would be equally applied to men and women in practice.

“Why can’t girls be in a bikini selling coffee? We appreciate them,” said Billy, whose last name wasn’t provided.

That appreciation is not shared by the city.

Spokesman Julio Cortes wrote, “We are disappointed with the Courts decision and as we look into next steps, we hope that these young women are protected and respected.”

Cortes said the city has spent more than $372,000 in legals fees defending the ordinance. Edge said hers are close to $2 million.

“Has it been worth it? I think it’s worth it because it’s just the satisfaction of knowing that the little guy can stand up to the city of Everett with the deep pocket. And you still have your constitutional rights,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.