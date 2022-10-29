SportScene 13 for Friday, October 28th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football playoffs continue with plenty of teams facing off in Level Two action.

Matchups include Boyceville against Regis, Spring Vally facing Edgar, River Ridge dueling with Pepin/Alma, Auburndale travelling to Mondovi, Cadott battling Stratford, Aquinas warring with Northwestern, Colby heading to St. Croix Falls, and St. Croix Central continuing their rivalry with Ellsworth.

Plus, a preview of Baldwin-Woodville’s rare Saturday matchup with Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.