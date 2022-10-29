SportScene 13 for Friday, October 28th (Part 2)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football playoff action from Divisions 1-3 and 8-man action. In Division 1, Appleton North takes on Hudson. In Division 2, River Falls hosts Marshfield and West De Pere take on New Richmond. In Division 3, Mosinee hosts Rice Lake and Medford vs Onalaska. In 8-man, Gilman takes on Newman Catholic and Clayton faces Siren.

