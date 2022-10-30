Car control class teaches young drivers critical skills

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Young drivers are getting real-world driving experience in a safe environment. Mayo Clinic Health System and CVTC partnered up for a car control class. The class teaches teenagers to control their vehicle in different situations on a test track.

Students practice driving exercises like emergency braking, sudden lane changes and driving on wet road conditions.

Lexi Mazur completed the course. She said it was useful to learn what to do in these driving situations.

“It’s very important for kids to learn that you do need to be safe on the roads, but also how to handle yourself in scary situations, because not everybody learns how to do that, and that’s how we end up with accidents,” Mazur said.

Students who participate develop skills that can help save lives on the road. The class is hosted two times a year. More information about the car control class can be found on its website.

