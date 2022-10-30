Carson Park 5 & 10 returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In Eau Claire community members laced up their sneakers for the Carson Park 5 & 10.

It’s an event raising money for the Wisconsin Logging Museum, Chippewa Valley Museum and the Indianhead Track Club.

In addition to a 5K run/walk and a 10-mile course, it included kids events and a costume contest.

The Indianhead Track Club started the Carson Park 5 & 10 back in 1969.

