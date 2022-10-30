Girl Scouts Troop members gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message over decision to sell the camp

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Members with the Girl Scouts Troop #3188 gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message to the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes over their decision to divest from the camp.

The council made the announcement in early October that Camp Nawakwa would be put for sale when the camp closes in September of 2023.

Carolyn Ede, a troop leader, says the members gathered to the sit in to enjoy their time honored traditions.

“One thing the girl scouts do the best when we get together is we sing,” said Ede. “We’re just going to get together and sing songs.”

She says the troop affected by the decision to divest has support from community members.

“It’s really important for us that they understand this region really supports maintaining this camp for our girls,” said Ede. “We have an online petition that’s been circulating for about a week and we have about 1,600 people that have sign that so far We’re going to do the best we can to show them what’s important to the girls in this region.”

Terri Wojcik and her daughter, who went by her camp name “Tornado”, were among the members that showed up to the event.

“Nobody in this area was asked if they wanted to sell camp. None of the girls were asked if they wanted to sell camp. We’re looking out for these girls’ futures,” said Wojcik. “We’re trying to build these girls’ character, their confidence.”

She is the head cook of the camp, and she said she’s seen how the camp impacts the girls.

“And over here in this environment, you become a different person.”

One of those girls is Tornado’s sister.

“This camp has opened my sister up so much. She’s open to so many new things,” said the girl scout. “Just seeing how much this place has changed her, has changed me, my mom and my other sister is crazy. Camp Nawakwa is definitely a second home to me... and it just hurts knowing it could be gone.”

Saturday’s sit in reminded Wojcik of the founder of the Girl Scouts.

“I think back to Juliette Gordon Low, she sold her pearls to create girls scouts,” said Wojcik. “We are empowering these girls to stand up in what you believe in, and to protect the nature that Juliette had tried so hard to save.”

Camp Nawakwa is something that is irreplaceable for Wojcik.

“We want to fight for this place. That if they want to re-imagine girl scouts, they need to re-imagine it here at Camp Nawakwa.”

And the importance of camp is beyond just having somewhere to go for the summer.

“Us as parents, we are trying to get these girls away from social media, and away from the technology.”

Ede agrees.

“For us, what’s important for the girl scouts experience has to do with connecting to nature... and has less to do with having a simulated experience.”

Camp Nawakwa is set to close in September of 2023.

