Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area near campus, according to a release.
UWEC Police investigating death near campus
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Michael Purnell (left) and Xavier Thompson (right) are charged with homicide on Oct. 28, 2022...
2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
Chad Myszka
Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (10/29/22)
Girl Scouts Rally For Camp Nawakwa
Girl Scouts Rally For Camp Nawakwa (10/29/22)
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions