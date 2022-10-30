Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson.

According to a release, the State Patrol received a report of a wrong-way driver on I-94 at 12:32 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said that a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-94 when it hit another vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper noticed signs of impairment from the wrong-way driver, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. and conducted field sobriety tests. Pospisil was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and taken to Hudson Hospital for a blood draw. She was then taken to the St. Croix County Jail. Pospisil was hurt in the crash, but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash closed I-94 westbound near Hudson for over three hours Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT said that I-94 westbound at Exit 4 was closed from 12:40 a.m. to 4:22 a.m. Traffic was diverted off of I-94 at Exit 4 and back on via the onramp at the same exit. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol in helping reroute traffic around the crash scene.

The crash and suspected OWI are under investigation by the State Patrol.

***I-94 is open, thanks for your patience*** ***I-94 Traffic Reroute - Hudson Area*** I-94 westbound near Hudson at...

Posted by St. Croix County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 30, 2022

