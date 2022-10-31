Authorities identify man in UWEC death near campus

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus.

The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and that there is no immediate threat to the community.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, including the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Fire Department, and Eau Claire Medical Examiner’s Office.

