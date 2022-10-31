Badgers and Blugolds play Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game.

This year's event raised $20,000 for four Chippewa Valley programs.
This year's event raised $20,000 for four Chippewa Valley programs.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison basketball programs faced off in the Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game.

Garding Against Cancer is a non-profit created by Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Gard. This year’s event raised $20,000 for four Chippewa Valley programs doing cancer research and patient care.

Before the game, Clare Hohman, a cancer survivor and UW-Eau Claire Marketing and Promotions Director, received the game ball.

Blugolds Head Coach Matt Siverling was emotional about Hohman being chosen.

“I think cancer is a terrible disease and it hits a lot of people and, you know, we’re all affected by it. When it happens to someone that close and that’s special to not only our basketball program but our entire athletic department, she’s the first person that came to mind because she is just so special within our department,” Siverling said. “She’s a wonderful person and just to get an opportunity to honor her was very, very special.”

Each year, the badgers play an exhibition game with a member of the WIAC as a part o the Garding Against Cancer initiative.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
A man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area near campus, according to a release.
UWEC Police investigating death near campus
Police lights generic.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’

Latest News

Wooden art piece depicting a cross at the Fall Arts Celebration
6 church congregations got together to celebrate art and help out another congregation
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (10/30/22)
A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Police lights generic.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense