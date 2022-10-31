Badgers and Blugolds play Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison basketball programs faced off in the Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game.

Garding Against Cancer is a non-profit created by Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Gard. This year’s event raised $20,000 for four Chippewa Valley programs doing cancer research and patient care.

Before the game, Clare Hohman, a cancer survivor and UW-Eau Claire Marketing and Promotions Director, received the game ball.

Blugolds Head Coach Matt Siverling was emotional about Hohman being chosen.

“I think cancer is a terrible disease and it hits a lot of people and, you know, we’re all affected by it. When it happens to someone that close and that’s special to not only our basketball program but our entire athletic department, she’s the first person that came to mind because she is just so special within our department,” Siverling said. “She’s a wonderful person and just to get an opportunity to honor her was very, very special.”

Each year, the badgers play an exhibition game with a member of the WIAC as a part o the Garding Against Cancer initiative.

