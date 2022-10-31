Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.”

Fifty-two-year-old Paul Buzzell, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3 ½ years behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines upon conviction.

