Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

(Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.”

Fifty-two-year-old Paul Buzzell, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3 ½ years behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines upon conviction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Police lights generic.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
Authorities identify man in UWEC death near campus
Alternate side parking goes into effect at midnight, Nov. 1, in the City of Eau Claire.
Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1
West Central WI Ghostbusters
GRAB YOUR PROTON PACK: The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are ready for Halloween
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters - 10/31/2022
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters 3 - 10/31/2022