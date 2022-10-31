Bond set for 2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire

Michael Purnell (left) and Xavier Thompson (right) are charged with homicide on Oct. 28, 2022...
Michael Purnell (left) and Xavier Thompson (right) are charged with homicide on Oct. 28, 2022 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.(Eau Claire County Jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bond is set for each of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept. shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17.

32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody and each given a 1,000,000.00 cash bond.

According to online court records, Purnell and Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were each charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

All eight counts were filed as party to a crime. Purnell also was previously charged with fleeing law enforcement in a vehicle last month, also a felony. Purnell was previously arrested and released on a $5,000 cash bond for the charge of fleeing law enforcement. The homicide and other felony charges were added to the criminal complaint, according to online court records.

In September, Eau Claire police investigated the death of 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona, who was found with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. on Sept. 17, according to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department.

