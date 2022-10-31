Burnett County inmate dies, authorities investigating

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 31, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (NORTHERN NEWS NOW) -- Authorities are investigating after a Burnett County inmate died Friday night.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, while jail staff were making their usual rounds around 7 p.m., they found Chad Daly, 41, unresponsive in one of the county jail’s dormitory cellblocks.

Corrections deputies tried to revive Daly until the ambulance arrived, but he died at the scene around 7:41 p.m.

The neighboring Washburn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

It was not immediately clear what charges Daly was being held on at the time of his death; however, he did have previous drug convictions, according to state court records.

