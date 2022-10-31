Businesses in downtown Eau Claire opened their doors for trick-or-treaters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monsters, princesses, and superheroes flooded the streets of downtown Eau Claire this Halloween to score some treats.

Ahead of the residential trick-or-treating this evening in the City of Eau Claire downtown businesses opened their doors to families dressed in costumes. Kids were hard at work filling their bags to the brim with candy. Staff members at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire decided to give out something besides candy.

“The kids are going to get more than enough candy this year, right,” Mandy Runge, with the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire Play Place said. “Especially having downtown trick-or-treating, so many options throughout the city for trick-or-treat that let’s try to give them something that’s all about fun and play. That’s kinda our mission, learning through play. So, why not hand out crafts?”

Residential trick-or-treating in the City of Eau Claire is happening through 7:30 p.m. tonight. You can find those times here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.