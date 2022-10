MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A “Christmas...Walk Right In” Bazaar will be held Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Our Savior’s Methodist Church in Mondovi.

The event features items to purchase, such as baked goods, lefse, candy, crafts, garden decor, woodworking items and more.

