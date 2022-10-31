DOC enforces Halloween rules for sex offenders

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids in Luxemburg knocked on doors to get candy Sunday afternoon... but they weren’t the only ones stopping by neighborhood homes.

Probation and parole officers checked in on registered sex offenders to make sure they’re following holiday-specific rules:

NOT having any Halloween decorations, either inside or outside the residence

NOT handing out candy or participating in any trick-or-treating activities

NOT wearing a Halloween costume

NOT turning on the porch light during their local trick-or-treating hours

“Typically Halloween is a day where kids can go talk to strangers and take candy from strangers–things we’ve always told them not to do. It’s important to have people out there just ensuring that they’re safe while they’re doing it,” Former Green Bay Correctional Institution Employee Kurt Schierland said.

The Wisconsin DOC supervises 6,240 registered sex offenders.

“At least it’s a good peace of mind knowing that police are out there doing that and making sure I can take my kid out trick-or-treating,” Luxemburg resident Paige Leroy said.

The DOC has some key tips for keeping you and your loved ones safe as you scour the streets for candy this Halloween:

A parent or trusted adult should always accompany children

Stay on well-lit streets and stick to neighborhoods you know

Only stop at homes where the porch light is on

Never enter a home or car for a treat

Trick-or-treaters should bring a cell phone to allow for quick communication

Activate location services on the phone prior to trick-or-treating

Call 911 if you see any suspicious or illegal activity

Children should yell “No!” and run from any stranger who tries to take them somewhere

Have a responsible adult check treats at the end of the night

“Help out where you can. If you see somebody that looks lost and things like that,” Leroy said.

Families can always check the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website before heading out to trick-or-treat.

The site lets people search for registered offenders within three miles of an address.

