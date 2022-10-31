Earthbound Environmental Solutions celebrating Halloween

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween isn’t just a holiday for children.

Drivers for Earthbound Environmental Solutions in Eau Claire and Altoona went door-to-door, not for candy but for trash.

There are some familiar faces in the fleet with workers dressing up as Mario, Cookie Monster, a racoon, and more. They say the customers seem to enjoy it.

“My bosses asked if we wanted to do it, and I said I was already planning on it. So I was all excited and ready to go and just have fun with it. Getting silly. I’ve got a few looks. Most of them are all smiles. People are excited and think it’s funny,” Paul Hemphill with Earthbound Environmental Solutions, said.

Hemphill says he’s already looking forward to dressing up again for Halloween next year.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.