Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1

Alternate side parking goes into effect at midnight, Nov. 1, in the City of Eau Claire.
Alternate side parking goes into effect at midnight, Nov. 1, in the City of Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate Side Parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire.

According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains and waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.

Additional information regarding the City’s alternate side parking is available HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Police lights generic.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

West Central WI Ghostbusters
GRAB YOUR PROTON PACK: The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are ready for Halloween
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters - 10/31/2022
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters 3 - 10/31/2022
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters - 10/31/2022
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters 2 - 10/31/2022
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters - 10/31/2022
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters 1 - 10/31/2022