GRAB YOUR PROTON PACK: The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are ready for Halloween

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Between ghosts, ghouls, and all things creepy, Halloween is the spookiest night of the year.

Their phone lines might be a little busy on the spooky holiday, but The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are around to catch any creatures that might be lurking.

From proton packs to ecto goggles to P.K.E meters and more, the Ghostbusters have all they need.

The group will be at the Bates Motel Haunted House in Fall Creek Monday night 5:30 pm to 7:45 pm.

