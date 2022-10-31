Authorities investigating inmate death at Polk County Jail

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30, around 1:00...
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30, around 1:00 a.m., Polk County Corrections Officers discovered an inmate in his cell unconscious and not breathing.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An inmate is pronounced dead after EMS and additional authorities responded to the Polk County Jail Saturday morning.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30, around 1:00 a.m., Polk County Corrections Officers discovered an inmate in his cell unconscious and not breathing. Life saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded to the Polk County Jail. The inmate was pronounced dead.

The media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the inmate will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Police lights generic.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are...
Royal Credit Union’s annual toy drive to begin Nov. 1
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
Authorities identify man in UWEC death near campus
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
Alternate side parking goes into effect at midnight, Nov. 1, in the City of Eau Claire.
Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1