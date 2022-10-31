Authorities investigating inmate death at Polk County Jail

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An inmate is pronounced dead after EMS and additional authorities responded to the Polk County Jail Saturday morning.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30, around 1:00 a.m., Polk County Corrections Officers discovered an inmate in his cell unconscious and not breathing. Life saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded to the Polk County Jail. The inmate was pronounced dead.

The media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the inmate will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.