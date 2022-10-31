‘Letters Home’ scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts cancelled

According to Massolia, the theatre company is not able to make the event at the Heyde Center...
According to Massolia, the theatre company is not able to make the event at the Heyde Center for the Arts work financially.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Letters Home” scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022 is cancelled.

That is according to a media release from the Heyde Center for the Arts.

“I have some bad news for you and I have been trying to figure out a way to best explain our situation to you. I wanted to let you know as soon as possible that we will have to cancel our engagement for LETTERS HOME on Veteran’s Day weekend.  I am just sick about it and have been stressed about it all weekend,” William Massolia, Executive Director of the Griffin Theatre, said.

According to Massolia, the theatre company is not able to make the event at the Heyde Center for the Arts work financially.

“We have been fortunate that our ticket sales at the Heyde Center have been strong; but the big worry is how these touring groups are suffering,” Deb Johnson, Executive Director of the Heyde Center, said. “Cancelations hurt everyone -but it really impacts the livelihoods of performers whose source of income comes from their ability to tour.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Police lights generic.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing
Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing
Michael Purnell (left) and Xavier Thompson (right) are charged with homicide on Oct. 28, 2022...
Bond set for 2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented...
No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County
MGN
Burnett County inmate dies, authorities investigating