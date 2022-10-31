‘Letters Home’ scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts cancelled

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Letters Home” scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022 is cancelled.

That is according to a media release from the Heyde Center for the Arts.

“I have some bad news for you and I have been trying to figure out a way to best explain our situation to you. I wanted to let you know as soon as possible that we will have to cancel our engagement for LETTERS HOME on Veteran’s Day weekend. I am just sick about it and have been stressed about it all weekend,” William Massolia, Executive Director of the Griffin Theatre, said.

According to Massolia, the theatre company is not able to make the event at the Heyde Center for the Arts work financially.

“We have been fortunate that our ticket sales at the Heyde Center have been strong; but the big worry is how these touring groups are suffering,” Deb Johnson, Executive Director of the Heyde Center, said. “Cancelations hurt everyone -but it really impacts the livelihoods of performers whose source of income comes from their ability to tour.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.