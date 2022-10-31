No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A chemical leak occurred at Jennie-O located in Barron County Monday.

Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented by the Sheriff’s Office, according to a social post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, preventable shelter in place precautions that the Sheriff’s Office had out have been removed. There is no danger to the public. The media release from the Sheriff’s Office says there was one person that went to the hospital for respiratory issues. It was two chemicals that mixed together in a tank on the outside of the building.

The incident is under investigation.

