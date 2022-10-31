Royal Credit Union’s annual toy drive to begin Nov. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army is announcing they’ve partnered again for Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’s annual toy drive.

According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1 -Nov. 30. Monetary donations are also accepted in the offices and online HERE.

“We are excited to be kicking off Giving Never Melts for its tenth consecutive year at Royal,” Melissa Janssen, Program Director of Community Relations, said. “It is a great feeling to know that we are able to help so many families in Royal’s footprint during the holiday season through this campaign.”

The media release from RCU says once the toys are received, The Salvation Army picks up the donations and coordinates distribution to families in the communities RCU serves.

The full media release from RCU is available HERE.

