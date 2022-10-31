Royal Credit Union’s annual toy drive to begin Nov. 1

According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are...
According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1 -Nov. 30.(COURTESY: ROYAL CREDIT UNION)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army is announcing they’ve partnered again for Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’s annual toy drive.

According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1 -Nov. 30. Monetary donations are also accepted in the offices and online HERE.

“We are excited to be kicking off Giving Never Melts for its tenth consecutive year at Royal,” Melissa Janssen, Program Director of Community Relations, said. “It is a great feeling to know that we are able to help so many families in Royal’s footprint during the holiday season through this campaign.”

The media release from RCU says once the toys are received, The Salvation Army picks up the donations and coordinates distribution to families in the communities RCU serves.

The full media release from RCU is available HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Police lights generic.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30, around 1:00...
Authorities investigating inmate death at Polk County Jail
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
Authorities identify man in UWEC death near campus
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
Alternate side parking goes into effect at midnight, Nov. 1, in the City of Eau Claire.
Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1